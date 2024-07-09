Another pregnant woman tests positive for Zika virus infection in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday confirmed another case of Zika virus infection in a 31-year-old pregnant woman from Tingrenagar. The latest case takes the total number of cases in the city to 12, the officials said. Of the 12 cases recorded since June 20, six infected patients are pregnant women. (HT PHOTO)

As per officials the woman is seven weeks pregnant and complained of mild symptoms like fever, rash and joint pain for the past two days during her visit to the Jehangir hospital for prenatal care. Her samples were sent to the private laboratory by the hospital, and she tested positive on 4 July as per the reports received from the private lab.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of PMC, said, the surveillance and containment activities have been started in three ward offices jurisdiction of Singhgad Road, Ahmednagar Road and Kalas. These are the new areas that are Zika virus affected.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, informed, “On Monday 15 samples of suspected pregnant women were sent to NIV for testing for the virus infection. Out of these 15 samples, 13 are from Pashan and one each from Mundhwa and Kothrud.”

PMC holds meeting with pvt hospitals, doctors

Amidst Zika virus cases reported in several parts of the city, the PMC Epidemiology Department and Insect Control Department on Monday met with representatives of private hospitals and doctors to counter the virus threat.

Following several Zika virus cases reported in the city, the central and state governments have issued advisories and guidelines. A meeting was held with the managers, medical administrators, medical superintendents, and representatives of the private hospitals in Pune city to discuss the same.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Municipal Commissioner, Prithviraj BP, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC health officer and representatives from 52 private hospitals attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr Baliwant provided detailed information about the various epidemics that occur during the rainy season, particularly focusing on vector-borne diseases and the Zika virus.

In case of any problems, the Epidemiology Department can be reached at 9850318445, or the Insect Control Department can be contacted at 8888135703, said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC.