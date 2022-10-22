Home / Cities / Pune News / API, constable booked for demanding bribe

API, constable booked for demanding bribe

pune news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 02:06 AM IST

ACB sleuths have booked API and constable attached with Kondhwa police station for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000

ACB sleuths have booked API and constable attached with Kondhwa police station for demanding a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ACB sleuths have booked API and constable attached with Kondhwa police station for demanding a bribe of 50,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have booked assistant police inspector (API) Harshada Balasaheb Dagade and police constable Abhijit Vitthal Palke, both attached with Kondhwa police station for demanding a bribe of 50,000.

According to the ACB sleuths Palke had demanded the bribe money from the complainant for helping by not arresting his family members in a case registered against them while Dagade assisted him in the crime.

An application regarding the bribe demand was verified on September 28 based on which the action was initiated, the ACB stated. The action was taken by ACB officials comprising additional SP Suraj Gurav, ACP Vijaymala Pawar, police inspector Pravin Nimbalkar and other team members under the guidance of ACB SP Rajesh Bansode.

A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered after a 27-year-old youth lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out