At 43.6°C, Lohegaon logs season’s highest temperature 

Continuing the trend of above-normal average temperatures, Lohegaon on Wednesday logged a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded this season at the station. This temperature was above the normal level by 5.4 degrees Celsius. The nighttime temperature was also recorded at a significantly high level of 26.6 degrees Celsius, which is above the normal level by 5.9 °C.

With the early onset of the summer season this year, Pune has been experiencing higher temperatures since January. The average temperature in January was recorded at 1.2 degrees above normal, and in February, it was above the normal level by 2.2 degrees. March logged 37.5 degrees Celsius as the highest temperature, which was higher by 2 degrees. A similar trend has been experienced in April when the average temperature was recorded above the normal level by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD data, this year Shivajinagar recorded at least 9 days with temperatures at or above 40 degrees, which is the highest number of days since 2020.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its heatwave alert for four districts in Vidarbha from yellow to orange. This alert stands for immediate action from authorities as the district is likely to experience significantly higher temperatures in the next 24 hours.

Commenting on the situation, SD Sanap, a senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune, said,” This year, the state has experienced several anticyclonic circulations, which resulted in above-normal temperatures in Maharashtra. In our seasonal forecast, it was already mentioned that the temperature in Maharashtra this year will be above the normal level. Even currently, there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. This is likely to impact the Vidarbha region, and a heatwave alert was issued by IMD for the same. In Central Maharashtra too, the weather conditions will be hot and humid for the next 24 hours.”