At least 10 drown to death in separate incidents across Maha during Ganesh Visarjan

At least 10 people drowned to death in separate incidents across Maharashtra on Ganesh immersion day on Tuesday, September 17, authorities said on Wednesday. The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which began on September 7 concluded on Tuesday with the immersion of numerous Ganesh idols. he duo was helping immerse a household Ganpati idol when they drowned in the talab. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In Pune district, a 16-year-old student drowned in the Nira River at Nira Narsinhpur in Indapur tehsil during immersion on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Aniket Vinayak Kulkarni, was a student of Laxmi Nrusingha Ved Pathshala. According to officials, the tragedy occurred at around 3 pm on Tuesday when a group of students entered the Nira River to immerse their Ganpati Bappa idol. Aniket slipped over a slimy patch and got pulled deep into the water. Despite immediate attempts to rescue him, he lost his life.

Suryakant Kokane, police inspector at Indapur police station, said, “Indapur police along with emergency services and local fishermen launched a search operation but due to fading light, the operation was called off Tuesday evening. The search resumed Wednesday morning when we recovered his body,”

In another incident in Ahmednagar district, two youths drowned in the Saklai Talab, Vilad village. The victims were identified as Ajinkya Navale and Ketan Shinde. The duo was helping immerse a household Ganpati idol when they drowned in the talab. Their bodies were recovered by the local police, and an accidental death case has been registered at the MIDC police station.

In yet another incident, two friends from Nashik district also lost their lives during immersion. Omkar Gade, 23 and Swayam More, 24, both college students, drowned in the Valdevi River, Pathardi Pahat, Nashik. Emergency services recovered their bodies within an hour.

Elsewhere in Amravati district, three more individuals died during Ganesh immersion. Mayur Thackery, 28 and Amol Thackery, 40 (both from Achalpur taluka) drowned in the Purna River, while Rajesh Pawar lost his life during immersion in Daryapur taluka.