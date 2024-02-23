Authorities directed to hold monthly meets to address water scarcity issues

Pune: Following the instructions by the Bombay High Court, officials of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and representatives of housing societies held a meeting to address water problems. Following the instructions by the Bombay High Court, officials of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, PMRDA and representatives of housing societies held meeting to address water problems. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pursuant to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed at the high court in 2022 on drinking and domestic water scarcity, the court had directed to form a special committee comprising divisional commissioner, municipal commissioners of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, water supply officers and district legal service authority. The panel was to hold monthly meetings to solve the issues.

The first meeting was attended by additional commissioner Poonam Mehta, PMC water department head Nandkishor Jagtap, senior engineer Indrabhan Randive, PCMC chief engineer SS Savane and executive engineer Ajay Suryawanshi.

The decisions taken at the meet include the civic bodies to publish emails for housing societies and apartments to mail complaints regarding water scarcity issues, PMC and PCMC to conduct separate meetings every month to address the public complaints received, bi-monthly meeting with PMC, PCMC and representatives of citizens to discuss pending complaints, and to submit monthly report to the court on issues addressed and pending.

Citizen representative Pushkar Kulkarni said, “PMC and PCMC must provide tanker supply if it is unable to provide tap water because of infrastructure.”

Advocate Satya Muley said, “The civic bodies must discontinue the practice of taking water affidavits from builders for providing water as promotes tanker mafia.”

As per the discussion in the meeting, citizens from PMC would be able to file complaints on email- waterpil126@punecorporation.org and PCMC residents to wter@pcmcindia.gov.in.