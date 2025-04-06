Beed Police invokes UAPA against two in mosque blast case

The Beed Police on Saturday invoked stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two men arrested in connection with an explosion inside a mosque in Ardhamsla village of Beed district. During the investigation, the police traced the procurement of gelatin sticks used in the explosion and are now pursuing leads that could result in more arrests. (HT PHOTO)

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat confirmed the development saying, “Considering the gravity of the crime, we have invoked all necessary sections of UAPA related to this case.”

The two accused — Vijay Gavhane (22) and Shriram Sagade (22) — were produced before a local court on Saturday. Inspector Usman Sheikh from the Local Crime Branch submitted a plea to invoke Sections 15 (terrorist act), 16 (punishment for terrorist act), and 18 (conspiracy) of the UAPA, along with Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to terrorist acts. The court granted police custody till April 9.

Under UAPA, “unlawful activity” includes any act intended to threaten the unity, integrity, or security of India.

“This is probably the first time Beed Police has invoked the UAPA. We believe this act was intended to provoke communal tensions. To ensure the strictest possible legal action, we have invoked all relevant provisions,” said Inspector Sheikh.

During the investigation, the police traced the procurement of gelatin sticks used in the explosion and are now pursuing leads that could result in more arrests.

The blast, which occurred just a day before Ramzan Eid, took place at the Mecca Mosque in Ardhamsla village. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The two accused, both residents of the village, are employed in well-digging work that involves the use of explosives. Police believe the gelatin sticks used in the explosion were originally procured for digging operations.

The arrests prompted AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel to demand the invocation of UAPA, arguing that the law must apply equally regardless of community. “When a Muslim is accused in a minor case, harsh measures like house demolitions are taken. Why not the same here?” Jaleel asked.

The incident also triggered a protest in Gevrai, where locals observed a bandh on Tuesday, demanding action under the National Security Act (NSA) and UAPA.

Police said the violence stemmed from a dispute during Sayyad Badshah’s urus celebration in the village on Saturday evening. Members from all communities had joined the sandal (religious procession), but an argument broke out — allegedly fuelled by alcohol — between the accused and others.

“A minor dispute escalated during the procession. The accused reportedly abused members of a particular community and threatened to demolish the mosque. The situation was diffused by community members at the time,” said a senior officer.

Later that night, the two men reportedly stayed on a nearby farm. Around 2:00 am, they entered the mosque premises and detonated the blast. While fleeing, they were spotted by locals, which helped the police identify and arrest them.

The Mecca Mosque stands adjacent to the Sayyad Badshah Dargah. Recently, villagers had carried out renovation work in preparation for Ramzan. According to the police, during the earlier altercation, the accused had questioned why Muslims were renovating the mosque and threatened to destroy it themselves.

Rahesd Ali Hussain Sayyad (69), a resident of Ardhamsla and the complainant, said, “Around 2:30 am, we heard a loud explosion. When we reached the mosque, we saw extensive damage to the ceiling fans, doors, windows, books, flooring, and walls. Sayyad Usman told me he saw Gavhane and Sagade fleeing just moments before.”

Sayyad further said that Gavhane lives next to the mosque and was previously booked for illegal possession of weapons. Sayyad Shammu, the mosque’s caretaker, confirmed that the two had issued threats a day before the blast.