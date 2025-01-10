Beed sarpanch murder: Ajit Pawar defends Munde, says provide evidence to take action

Breaking his silence on allegations against his cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said how fair it will be to act against anyone without evidence. Pawar maintained that no one will be spared if the evidence is provided in the case. On demand made from various quarters for the resignation of Munde, Pawar said his cabinet colleague has told him he was not involved in the murder of Deshmukh. (FILE PHOTO)

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region. A murder case and an extortion case linked to the killing are being probed by a special investigation team of the state CID. The murder has triggered statewide protests.

Speaking in Pune, Pawar said that those levelling allegations should provide evidence to probe agencies. “How fair is it to level allegations without evidence? I will not spare anyone, but there has to be some evidence, including call detail records and other things. If there is any evidence, we will not shield anyone,” he said.

Following the murder, Munde, an MLA from Parli in Beed, has been under attack from opposition parties and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti as Walmik Karad, the key accused in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch’s murder, is his close aide. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has asked for the resignation of Munde in the case.

“I have told chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to act against the guilty in the sarpanch murder irrespective of the party that person belongs to. Fadnavis has said action will be taken against anyone linked to the brutal killing,” Pawar told reporters.

On demand made from various quarters for the resignation of Munde, Pawar said his cabinet colleague has told him he was not involved in the murder of Deshmukh. Pawar said Munde met him recently and said that three agencies are probing the case and, if needed, any other agency can also investigate it.

“Munde himself is asking to conduct inquiry by any agency. The court, SIT, CID are probing the sarpanch murder case thoroughly. No one will be spared in the case,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said.

Asked whether Munde should resign from the Fadnavis government on moral grounds, Pawar said, “Munde has said he is not even remotely linked to the case. People levelling allegations must hand over evidence to probe agencies.”