Bike lifter arrested in Pune; 7 motorcycles recovered

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have arrested a man in connection with motorcycle theft, said officials on Thursday.

The accused identified as Rakesh Prakash Paralkar (30), a resident of Sukh Sagar Nagar was arrested from Kadam Plaza, Satara Road on Tuesday.

The police have recovered seven motorcycles, and one autorickshaw worth ₹4,50,000 lakh and identification of the vehicles is underway.

During night patrolling, police officers Abhijit Jadhav, Rahul Tambe and Nilesh Dhamdhere and the team received a tip-off about the man involved in a motorcycle theft case in Bharti Vidyapeeth who was present on Satara Road.

Accordingly, a trap was made and the accused was arrested, said officials. When asked about necessary documents of the autorickshaw in his possession he failed to produce them.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Paralkar had stolen seven more motorcycles, and one autorickshaw from Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar, and Market Yard areas.

At least seven complaints were registered against him, three at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, one each in Sahakar Nagar, Hadapsar, Market Yard and Jejuri police stations.