Home / Cities / Pune News / Bike lifter arrested in Pune; 7 motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested in Pune; 7 motorcycles recovered

pune news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 09:32 PM IST

At least seven complaints were registered against the accused, three at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, one each in Sahakar Nagar, Hadapsar, Market Yard and Jejuri police stations

The accused identified as Rakesh Prakash Paralkar (30), a resident of Sukh Sagar Nagar was arrested from Kadam Plaza, Satara Road on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused identified as Rakesh Prakash Paralkar (30), a resident of Sukh Sagar Nagar was arrested from Kadam Plaza, Satara Road on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have arrested a man in connection with motorcycle theft, said officials on Thursday.

The accused identified as Rakesh Prakash Paralkar (30), a resident of Sukh Sagar Nagar was arrested from Kadam Plaza, Satara Road on Tuesday.

The police have recovered seven motorcycles, and one autorickshaw worth 4,50,000 lakh and identification of the vehicles is underway.

During night patrolling, police officers Abhijit Jadhav, Rahul Tambe and Nilesh Dhamdhere and the team received a tip-off about the man involved in a motorcycle theft case in Bharti Vidyapeeth who was present on Satara Road.

Accordingly, a trap was made and the accused was arrested, said officials. When asked about necessary documents of the autorickshaw in his possession he failed to produce them.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Paralkar had stolen seven more motorcycles, and one autorickshaw from Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar, and Market Yard areas.

At least seven complaints were registered against him, three at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, one each in Sahakar Nagar, Hadapsar, Market Yard and Jejuri police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out