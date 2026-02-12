Biker hurt after hitting rope set up for tree trimming by housing society

A youth was seriously injured near Alankar Police Chowky in Karvenagar on Wednesday after a rope used to temporarily block the road during tree trimming work struck his neck, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said. According to the civic officials, a rope had been tied across the road as a makeshift barricade, which the two riders failed to notice in time. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The injured, identified as Rameshwar Avatikar, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Sudhir Landge when the incident took place.

According to the civic officials, a rope had been tied across the road as a makeshift barricade, which the two riders failed to notice in time. The rope hit Avatikar on the neck, causing both youths to fall on the road. They were rushed to a private hospital, where Avatikar was reported to be in a serious condition.

The PMC garden department said that Meghraj Society in Karvenagar had obtained permission from the civic body for tree trimming. However, the work was allegedly carried out without informing the police or PMC in advance. “The contractor did not take adequate safety measures and blocked the road using a rope, which posed a serious hazard to commuters,” an official said.

PMC officer Asmita Tambe, who visited the hospital, said permission had been granted for the work but mandatory safety precautions were not followed by the contractor and the housing society.

“The police are probing the case,” she said.