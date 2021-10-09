Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

Healthcare startup iCardin raises $100K funding

Pune-based brain stroke and neurology healthcare company iCardin (Nuclius Health) has raised $100,000 in its first round of funding. The current fundraising campaign aims to create a network of fully – equipped neurology care units across Pune and Mumbai.

iCardin is currently operating its brain stroke and neuro-care units in Pune with Lokamanya Hospital Nigdi and Senapati Bapat road; and Oyster and Pearl Hospitals (ONP), Shivajinagar. The startup has raised funding from Jitendra Patel, a UK-based businessman, who operates a drugstore business in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Sameer More, CEO & Founder, iCardin, said, “Neurological disorder is a growing problem in India with stroke, headache and epilepsy contributing to about 70 per cent of neurological cases in India today. Due to lack of awareness and well-equipped neuro facilities, more than 90 per cent of people don’t get timely and appropriate treatment. Early treatment of neuro symptoms can reduce morbidity and mortality. To alleviate these problems, we at iCardin are building a network of stroke-ready centres along with creating the right awareness and encourage patients to seek help on time.”

SoftZeal conducts NAPS awareness drive

SoftZeal Technology conducted an awareness programme about National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) for entrepreneurs and businesspersons at MIDC Bhosari. The programme was organised in association with All India Rubber Association and Rubber Sector Skill Council.

Daulat Bafna, managing director, SoftZeal Technology said, “NAPS is proving to be beneficial in bringing freshers into employment stream. This will provide financial support to industries and businesses. About 10,000 youth will get employment through the NAPS programme.”

Sadashiv Kale, president, Pune Chapter, All India Rubber Industries Association, said, “As per the Apprenticeship Act 1961, unemployed people are trained for about a year to develop professionals and on-the-job skills in various companies. Students can undergo such training and gain hands-on experience. Government of India and companies also provide monthly allowance.”

Suchita Roy, Western regional manager, Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skills Development Council), Vikram Makar, president; Rohit Bansal, vice-president; Prashant Wani, Western region president; Vinod Patkotwar, managing committee, All India Rubber Industries Association were also present.

EzySpit launches eco-friendly spitoon products

EzySpit has launched eco-friendly spittoon products in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur to curb the growing problem of spitting in public places.

EzySpit is a product which will allow its users the freedom to spit anywhere without the fear of spreading germs. The product has been designed and created by Ritu Malhotra, Prateek Harde and Pratik Kumar Malhotra.

The spittoon products are pocket pouches (reusable 10 to 15 times), mobile containers (reusable up to 40 times) and spit bins (reusable 5,000 times). The EzySpit spittoon features macromolecule pulp technology and is equipped with a material that locks in bacteria and viruses present in saliva.

Ritu Malhotra, co-founder EzySpit said, “We are sure that this innovation will break the notion of spitting in public places. The campaign aims to prevent open spitting among individuals as well as to spread awareness about the use of these reusable spittoons. We have been studying this product since 2015. The entire manufacturing team is being handled by a team of 24 women.”

Quick Heal appoints Richard Stiennon to its board

Quick Heal Technologies has appointed global industry veteran Richard Stiennon to its board. Currently, Richard is chief research analyst at IT-Harvest, the firm that he founded in 2005 and sits on the advisory board of several startups.

Dr Kailash Katkar, MD and CEO, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “Richard’s expertise and extensive experience in cybersecurity will help Quick Heal to continue to grow and bring out innovative products in the enterprise security space. His guidance will also be helpful in Quick Heal’s journey in global markets. This is an exciting time for us as we expand our footprint in the enterprise segment with brand “Seqrite”.”

Richard Stiennon said, “Quick Heal is well positioned to grow into the enterprise space and offer innovative solutions that can quickly and easily help organisations protect against the ever-rising tide of cyber-attacks. I have advised executive teams on their cybersecurity strategy for 25 years. I look forward to working with the board on guiding Quick Heal.”

Wint Wealth crosses ₹100 crore AuM within 18 months

Alternate debt asset platform Wint Wealth has crossed the ₹100 crore mark for assets under management (AuM) within 18 months of the platform’s launch. Wint Wealth works towards democratising assets that were previously only available to HNIs and makes it available to retail investors at low ticket sizes. Wint Wealth has launched Wint Gold, Wint Wheels and Wint Bricks. The debt asset platform has seen interest from over 43,000 retail investors so far.

Ajinkya Kulkarni, co-founder, Wint Wealth said, “We are elated to cross the ₹100 crore AuM milestone; more so because a closed group study at the launch of our services had indicated that the product will be too complex for retail investors. Wint Wealth’s core values of transparency and educating investors on the actual financial scenario have helped them bridge the gap.”

Registration opens for second edition of HCL Jigsaw

Registration is now open for the second edition of HCL Jigsaw, a critical reasoning platform. HCL Jigsaw echoes a focus on critical thinking as outlined in the new education policy. It assesses school students in Classes 6 to 9 on key skills including research, critical thinking and communication, and helps them to apply these to solve real-world challenges.

Interested students or schools can register themselves for the competition at www.hcljigsaw.com, by November 26, 2021. The competition will take place virtually in three rounds. The qualifiers’ round will take place from December 3 to December 8 . Semifinals will be held on December 18 and the finale on December 19. Winners of HCL Jigsaw 2.0 will earn gift prizes and gadgets worth upto Rs1 lakh each, along with learning opportunities at HCL Engineering and Innovation labs.

Sustainable food chain goes ‘live’

Holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho unveiled an e-commerce platform, YouCareLifestyle.com, that claims to be a sustainable food chain from farmers and vendors who follow ethical practices. Coutinho has envisaged YouCareLifestyle.com as a destination for all locally sourced products which are chemical-free, organic and generate zero waste by following ethical food practices. Coutinho is co-founder YouCare Lifestyle along with Narendra Firodia, social entrepreneur, and CFO, Gautam Kapadi.