 BJP, Congress workers face off at Cong Bhavan in Pune - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
BJP, Congress workers face off at Cong Bhavan in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Tension started building this morning after BJP’s Pune city president Dhiraj Ghate put up hoardings condemning Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindus in the context of BJP

Tension prevailed at the Congress Bhavan area on Wednesday as BJP workers staged a protest against remarks by Rahul Gandhi and Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde. The Police prevented a potential clash by detaining BJP workers who were heading towards the Congress office in Pune amid a war of words between local leaders of both parties. 

The Police prevented a potential clash by detaining BJP workers who were heading towards the Congress office in Pune amid a war of words between local leaders of both parties.  (HT PHOTO)
Hitting back, Pune city Congress president Arvind Shinde claimed Ghate roams around in police protection fearing for his life. Speaking to reporters, Shinde also condemned right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide’s remarks on women’s attire. 

Instigated by Shinde’s jibe, BJP workers started marching towards Congress Bhavan even as activists of the opposition party assembled at the party office. However, the timely intervention of the police prevented a clash. 

“We detained BJP workers who were on their way to the Congress office to avoid any untoward incident,” said Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1). 

Police have beefed up security in Shivaji Nagar by deploying additional personnel. 

(with agency inputs) 

News / Cities / Pune / BJP, Congress workers face off at Cong Bhavan in Pune
Thursday, July 04, 2024
