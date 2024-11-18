BJP contestants want Pawan Kalyan’s rallies as they draw massive crowd

Telugu film star and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has become a significant draw in Maharashtra’s ongoing assembly election campaign with contestants asking for his presence, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. In his speeches, Kalyan has emphasised protecting Sanatan Dharma while paying tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and others. (HT PHOTO)

On Sunday, Kalyan was in Pune’s Camp area where his public rally drew a massive crowd. Similarly, earlier this week, Kalyan’s rallies in the border districts of Latur, Solapur, and Nanded attracted overwhelming support. Initially anticipated to be routine campaign stops, these rallies have transformed into major events, prompting calls for more appearances in the final phase of campaigning.

During his rally in Pune, he said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership India is growing. Incidents of terrorism have come down.”

“I have a special Pune connection, as I have a house here. My children studied here and that is the reason I love Pune city,” he said.

Kalyan, also known as “Power Star,” has successfully transitioned from cinema to politics. After founding the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in 2014, he achieved substantial political success in 2024 by forging an alliance between JSP, TDP, and BJP. This coalition secured a landslide victory, with Janasena winning all 21 MLA seats and two MP seats it contested. Kalyan himself was elected from the Pitapuram constituency with a margin of over 70,000 votes, subsequently becoming Andhra Pradesh’s deputy chief minister.

In his speeches, Kalyan has emphasised protecting Sanatan Dharma while paying tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and others. His ability to deliver parts of his speech in Marathi has further endeared him to the audience. Political observers have noted the significant impact of his rallies, with many speculating that his presence could influence the election results in these districts.

“Pawan Kalyan’s rallies have energised our campaign in Maharashtra,” said a BJP insider. “The demand for his appearances is soaring, with requests pouring in from various constituencies.”

Kalyan’s rallies have not only bolstered BJP’s campaign but also underscored his ability to connect with the masses. His growing political clout, coupled with his star power, has made him a pivotal figure in the Mahayuti alliance’s efforts to secure victory in Maharashtra’s assembly elections.