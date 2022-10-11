BJP leaders slam municipal commissioner for outsourcing identification of missing links of roads in DP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday criticised municipal commissioner, Vikram Kumar, for appointing a consultancy to identify the missing links of the roads under the development plan (DP) and argued that if the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials can draw up a DP, they can also easily identify the missing links of the roads under it.

A press statement issued by BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi read, “We raised the issue of missing links when the suggestions and objections to the DP were being raised. If the PMC officials can draw up the DP, they can easily identify the missing links but the municipal commissioner is outsourcing the job under pressure from someone.”

Keskar said that by appointing an agency, the municipal commissioner has demonstrated his intentions which are not in the interests of the city or the PMC. “We as individuals would give this report free-of-cost to the PMC within a week and the PMC would not need to pay us any money for it,” the press statement further read.

The BJP leaders went so far as to say that Kumar should ask for a transfer from Pune if he is not interested in the PMC. When contacted for comment, the municipal commissioner did not reply.