BJP threatens stir over Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro work not starting

All the administrative permissions have been received for this project. Even 98 per cent of the land is in but Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro work has not started. If the project gets delayed, it will raise the project cost which will ultimately need to be paid by citizens, say BJP leaders
BJP leaders on Monday visited the Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority (PMRDA) office and demanded that work on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route begin within a week, or the part would launch an agitation. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 07:33 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday visited the Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority (PMRDA) office and demanded that work on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route begin within a week, or the part would launch an agitation.

BJP members, under the leadership of MP Girish Bapat and Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, met PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase.

Bapat said, “All the administrative permissions have been received for this project. Even 98 per cent of the land is in but work has not getting started. If the project gets delayed, it will raise the project cost which will ultimately need to be paid by citizens.”

Meanwhile, the PMRDA administrative office, off the record, said that almost all the administrative works for the project has been completed as has the basic surveys. The contractor has also planned the work on ground. Within the next few days, citizens will be able to see the actual work on the ground.

The Shivajingar to Hinjewadi metro line is being executed by the PMRDA on a PPP (private –public partnership model). Tata is executing the project.

