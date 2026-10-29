32 schools in UP's Noida to remain closed on Friday over PET 2026 exam

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) has ordered 32 schools in the district to be closed on Friday, October 30, as they will serve as examination centres for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026, according to an official notice issued on Tuesday. Of the 32 schools, 15 are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). (Unsplash/Representative)

The notice, signed by district inspector of schools (DIOS) Chandra Shekhar, lists 32 examination centres across government, aided and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated schools.

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Of the 32 schools, 15 are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). These include Gagan Public School, Noida Educational Academy, Modern School and Jaypee Public School, among many others in the district.

“The written examination of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 is being conducted on 25th, 30th October and 1st November 2026 in two shifts each day (first shift - from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, second shift - from 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm). Due to the examination being conducted on Friday, 30th October 2026, a holiday is declared at 32 examination centres (within the schools) of the district mentioned in the attached list. The above order will be applicable with immediate effect,” the notice stated.

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“Overall, we have around 28,000 students given the PET exams within the Gautam Buddha Nagar region on each scheduled day. October 25 and November 1 are Sundays, so the schools are already shut. However, on October 30, school staff will still come to conduct the PET examination, while the students will stay home,” Chandra Shekhar told HT.

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The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) is a state-level eligibility examination for candidates seeking certain Group C government jobs, including clerical and other subordinate-level posts.