BJP will conduct statewide agitation on OBC reservation: Munde

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC leader and former child and welfare minister of Maharashtra Pankaja Munde has declared that BJP will file a litigation in court to withhold civic polls until the state government resolves the issue of political reservation for the Other Backward Community (OBC). She made a statement in Pune while addressing a press conference on Sunday. She also declared that BJP will conduct an agitation on June 26, 2021 against the state government.

After the Supreme Court (SC) verdict to abolish political reservation of OBC, all OBC leaders of different political parties have started expressing their views. Recently, the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad (ABMPSP) led by senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhubal declared to start agitation to support their demand of political reservation for the OBC community in local bodies across Maharashtra.

Now, BJP has also declared to conduct the agitation on June 26, 2021. While addressing the press conference, Munde said, “BJP has decided to conduct state-wide agitation on June 26. The state government is responsible for the abolition of OBJC political reservation. The government failed to produce empirical data of OBC to the Supreme Court. Now, the BJP has decided to conduct strong agitation so that the state government can hear the loud demand of OBC.”

She said, “We cannot wait for the next assembly election. We want that issue to have to be solved before civic polls. Therefore, we have decided to file litigation in court to withhold the process of civic polls in the state.”

She said, “I can share the stage with any party leaders on the issue of OBC reservation. The state government cabinet ministers have the right to take decisions. There is no need to point the finger to the central government for the decision. It is the state government’s responsibility to submit empirical data of OBC to court. However, the state government is busier to stabilise their regime and ignore the basic problem of the common man.”

While ruling out that the reservation in favour of OBCs in local bodies should not result in exceeding the 50 per cent cap in reservation quota, the apex court directed the state government to appoint a dedicated commission for collecting empirical data, based on which, the reservation quota of the community be fixed.

It means no seat is going to be reserved for the OBC community in the upcoming local bodies comprising municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats at least for this year or until the state completes the entire process.