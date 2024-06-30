 BJP working committee meeting on July 14; Amit Shah to be present - Hindustan Times
BJP working committee meeting on July 14; Amit Shah to be present

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2024 11:38 PM IST

What’s more, preparations for the forthcoming review meeting have already been started by the local BJP unit

After the debacle in the Lok Sabha (LS) elections in Maharashtra, a cautious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, and has decided to call a working committee meeting in Pune on July 14. Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be present at the meeting.

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be present at the meeting. (HT PHOTO)
Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, both union ministers and BJP Maharashtra in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively, on Saturday held a review meeting with senior party leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other state-level office-bearers in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly elections. Party sources confirmed, “It has been decided to call a jumbo meeting for preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Pune on July 14.” What’s more, preparations for the forthcoming review meeting have already been started by the local BJP unit.

In an indication that the BJP will contest the upcoming assembly elections with its alliance partners, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the leaders also discussed the plan for seat-sharing at the Saturday meeting.

