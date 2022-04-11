BJP corporator Sanjay Ghule booked in extortion case

The Kondhwa Police have booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Mohammadwadi Sanjay Gulab Ghule alias Tatya and fourteen others for allegedly demanding extortion of ₹10 lakh from a prominent builder.

The complainant has been identified as Anuj Goel (39), and his office is located in Bund Garden area

Besides Ghule, the other accused have been identified as Pushpa Mandire, Razia Shaikh, Anita Salve, Chetan Bhondve and Usha Kamdhenu and nine others for demanding extortion between February 24 and April 6 this year.

According to the police, Ghule had sold his land to Goyal’s Shree Balaji Realty and has received compensation for the same. However, despite the completion of the transaction, Ghule used to take contributions for temple work and festivals from Goyal and utilised it for his personal use. When Goyal demanded an explanation, he again put forth his demand of ₹10 lakh which was not met. Thereafter Ghule and his associates went to the construction site, threatened and abused the security guards and developer.

Police station incharge Sardar Patil, said, “A case has been filed in the regard and investigation is underway.”