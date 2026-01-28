Breathalyser tests for MSRTC drivers

MUMBAI: Alcohol tests have been made mandatory for drivers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) following a surprise inspection of driver rest rooms at Parel Depot by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. The minister, who conducted the inspection on Jan 25, was shocked to discover empty liquor bottles in dustbins near the restrooms and resolved to take action. Alcohol tests have been made mandatory for drivers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) following a surprise inspection of driver rest rooms at Parel Depot by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

On Tuesday, an internal note sent by Sarnaik’s office to MSRTC stated that during the inspection, it was clear that some of the employees had consumed alcohol. ‘This is a very serious matter and is very dangerous from the point of view of passenger safety. In such a situation, going on duty after drinking alcohol is not only a breach of discipline but also a crime that directly plays with the lives of passengers,’ the note states.

Sources said that the minister initially spoke to the drivers and suspected that one of them, who was slurring, was consuming liquor in a water bottle along with his food. The authorities also got a whiff of the alcohol. Immediate testing of the concerned driver was directed, and after the liquor bottles were discovered, all drivers were made to undergo breathalyser tests right then.

According to sources, the minister directed MSRTC authorities to take immediate action without any compromise. “Drivers and employees found drunk on duty are to be suspended immediately. Following this, a departmental inquiry into the relevant cases will be conducted and if found guilty, action will be taken to dismiss the person from service,” revealed an official from Sarnaik’s office.

The minister also ordered departmental action against lax security and vigilance officers who did nothing to prevent incidents such the Parel one. “The minister has asked breathalyser testing to be made mandatory for every driver going on duty henceforth. If anything shows up in the test, the driver is to be immediately suspended,” said an MSRTC official.

A separate departmental committee will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter of the driver caught drinking, and strict action will be taken against him based on the report. The note directs an independent inquiry committee to be appointed and a detailed report submitted regarding the Parel Bus Stand incident.

Officials added that special care would also be taken regarding cleanliness, restrooms, toilets and bus layout in the bus stand.