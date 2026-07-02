Akhilesh Yadav condemns alleged attack on Mahua Moitra, accuses BJP of ‘fostering political violence’

Reacting to the incident in a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP was misusing its power in states ruled by the party, and "especially in West Bengal ", it was creating a "poisonous atmosphere of political violence" and politicising the police.

Moitra allegedly faced protests by BJP workers, who hurled eggs at her during a visit to the Nadia district in West Bengal.

Yadav, whose party has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, also urged the judiciary and the Speaker to take immediate cognisance of the matter, describing the incident as "highly condemnable".

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday condemned the alleged hurling of eggs at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in West Bengal and accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of political violence.

"The people of the country are deeply angry and outraged by this negative and aggressive behaviour," Yadav said.

He further claimed that even BJP leaders and workers are opposed to such attacks as they fear similar incidents could take place against them in states where the party is not in power or after it loses power.

"The BJP's senior leaders may remain protected within their security cover, but ordinary party workers will be left to face the public anger on the streets," he claimed.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha should take immediate cognisance of the matter, he said, describing the incident as "highly condemnable".

He also shared a video of Moitra along with his post.

Moitra had on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs and raised slogans against her during a protest outside the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed in the Nadia district.

Moitra had gone to Palashi in Kaliganj to attend a TMC meeting at Ahmed's residence when a group of protesters allegedly gathered outside and shouted slogans of ''go back'' and "chor". The protesters also allegedly hurled eggs at her.

"After the change of government in the state, the law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers," she alleged.