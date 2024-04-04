 Bribery case: SPPU cancels guideship of Baburaoji Gholap College professor - Hindustan Times
Bribery case: SPPU cancels guideship of Baburaoji Gholap College professor

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 04, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had arrested the professor of economics after receiving complaint from a PhD scholar that his guide was seeking bribe to clear the thesis

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration in a circular released on Wednesday cancelled the guideship of Shakuntala Mane, the professor at Baburaoji Gholap College in Sangvi, found allegedly accepting a bribe for giving approval to a PhD thesis.

According to the university authorities, Mane had eight students under his guidance, and they have been shifted by the university to another guide. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had arrested the professor of economics after receiving complaint from a PhD scholar that his guide was seeking bribe to clear the thesis. SPPU had appointed Mane as a guide of the scholar in 2022.

SPPU pro-vice-chancellor Parag Kalkar said, “A letter has been sent to the college by the university and instructions have been given to transfer the students under Mane to another guide.”

Meanwhile, the Savitribai Phule Pune University Student Struggle Action Committee has demanded that the incident has tarnished the image of the varsity.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor, the committee stated that some PhD scholars are facing pressure from mentors regarding completion of theses.

“All our research students facing any wrongdoing are requested to immediately correspond with the university administration,” said Rahul Sasane of the committee.

“The university should form an independent fact-finding committee, conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action. The varsity should arrange an independent PhD Grievance Redressal Centre under retired senior professors to know the issues faced by scholar students,” he said.

