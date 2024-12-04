Brother-sister duo dies of suspected food poisoning in Kolhapur

A seven-year-old girl and her younger brother died within few hours of suspected food poisoning in Kolhapur district, police officials said on Wednesday. A seven-year-old girl and her younger brother died within few hours of suspected food poisoning in Kolhapur district, police officials said on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Shriyansh Angad (4) and Kavya Angad (7), residents of Chimgaon in Kagal tehsil, consumed meat on Sunday, followed by a cake in the evening, according to the police.

“On Sunday late evening, Kavya complained to her parents of nausea and stomach ache. She was taken to a doctor who prescribed medicines and asked her to take rest at home. On Monday morning, Shriyansh also complained of nausea and he was also given medicines,” said assistant police inspector Shivaji Kare.

As Kavya’s health worsened, she was hospitalised on Monday evening, he said.

“The boy was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday morning after he experienced stomach pain, where he died during treatment. The girl breathed her last on Tuesday evening. We have preserved the viscera for investigation,” Kare said.

Prima facie, food poisoning is the cause of the death of the siblings, he said.