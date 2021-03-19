Businessman cheats partner of 84 lakh

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have booked a vegetable businessman for cheating his partner to the tune of ₹84 lakh.

The duo had started a vegetable selling business in which the victim funded ₹87 lakh for the business and did not get his return. The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.

The victim identified as Avinash Pasalkar (34), a resident of Ambegaon Budruk in his complaint stated that the accused identified as Ashish Arun Arankalle (32), a resident of Aaishree Villa in Ambegaon Budruk is his business partner where they started a vegetable business.

The duo had agreed that they will buy vegetables from the farmers and whatever profit they will get will be shared between them.

Police said, Arankalle took around ₹84 lakh in the form of cash and bank transactions but did not remain committed to the promise and faltered. The fraud took place between Aug 17, 2020, until Jan 11, 2021, where the accused did not return the profits as decided according to the agreement.

Meanwhile, Arankalle has been arrested under IPC 420 (cheating) and IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust).

API Vaibhav Gaikwad is investigating further in the case.