Cab driver booked for rash driving, kidnapping Pune techie

Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:26 AM IST

Once the driver picked her up, he started to go towards Mumbai instead of dropping her to the location

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday booked a cab driver for rash and negligent driving and allegedly kidnapping a woman passenger, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

As per police officials, a 44-year-old techie booked a cab on February 1 from Hotel Orchid in Baner. Once the driver picked her up, he started to go towards Mumbai instead of dropping her to the location. When the car was halted at SPPU signal, the woman got out and saved herself. She approached the Shivaji Nagar police station and lodged a Zero FIR. The case was then transferred to Hinjewadi police station.

Tukaram Khadke, police sub-inspector at Hinjewadi police station said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway

A case under sections 363 ( Punishment for kidnapping), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way),336 (Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered.

Friday, February 17, 2023
