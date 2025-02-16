Canal committee meeting to decide water quota likely next week

Pune: The canal committee meeting between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the state irrigation department is scheduled to be held next week. Water allotment for the city and rural parts of the district will be decided at the meet, said officials. The canal committee meeting between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the state irrigation department is scheduled to be held next week. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Meanwhile, the state irrigation department had directed PMC to immediately pay ₹726.1 crore pending in dues. It also issued a notice of reducing water supply in a phased manner if outstanding is not cleared by February 25. The civic body appealed in the state level water tribunal against these dues.

Shweta Kurhade, projects engineer, state irrigation department, said, “To do water planning for summer, a proposal has been submitted to call the canal committee meeting. The meet will likely take place next week.”

Citing rising population, PMC has already demanded an increase in its annual water quota to 21.4 TMC from its present 18 TMC.

During his recent visit to the city, irrigation minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was critical of PMC for being lax about the water issue. Stressing the need for sustainable water management practices, Vikhe Patil urged PMC to justify their demand for additional water.

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, Vikhe Patil and elected representatives from Pune city and district are members of the canal committee.