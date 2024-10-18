CBI books IPS officer Navtake in 1,200cr co-operative credit society scam

PUNE The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Bhagyashree Navtake over irregularities in the investigation conducted into offences related to the ₹1,200 crore case of Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni (BHR) State Cooperative Credit Society during 2020-2022. CBI files FIR against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake over irregularities in the investigation conducted into offences related to the ₹ 1,200 crore case of Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni (BHR) State Cooperative Credit Society during 2020-2022. (PTI FILE)

The state government recommended that the CBI investigate the case in August 2024, while the central probe agency registered an FIR on Wednesday.

The bureaucrat has been charged under sections 34, 120-B, 166, 167,177,193, 201, 203, 219, 220,466 and 474 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Navtake who is currently posted as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) superintendent in Chandrapur, was heading the special investigation team as DCP (Economic Offence Wing) to probe cases related to the alleged scam.

In 2020, three cases were registered in the scam in Alandi, Deccan, and Shikrapur police stations, and combined raids were also conducted at various locations in Jalgaon.

It is alleged that Navtake by influencing officers from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural police, pressured them to register cases.

The CBI in its FIR stated that perusing directions of the government and director general of police in the case, an inquiry conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), it is clear that all the three offences lodged by Navtake and others in the conspiracy at three places back to back within 24 hours without applying any conscience merely after conducting short primary inquiry.

Out of those, the complainants in the crime lodged at Alandi and Deccan police stations were not present in person.

Though all three lodged crimes are pertaining to fraud of less than ₹3 crore, the investigation of these crimes has been taken in hand by the Economic Offences Wing without following the procedure prevailing for investigation of such crimes. Further, it appears that the raid action has been taken by sending joint squads to the same place outside the limits of Pune city commissionerate, the FIR states.

In the investigation of crimes recorded with the police units at Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune, it has been compelled to lodge crimes unreasonably by causing interference and influence. Before lodging crimes, complainants were deliberately and specially picked up from Pune and its vicinity. It has been noticed that various acts are done like making selective accusations, sending selective charge sheets, showing crime at large scale, conflict of interest by appointing a concerned person as special public prosecutor, deliberate negligence towards serious evidence, falsifying official notes etc, the FIR states.

Earlier in August 2024, city police lodged an FIR against Navtake based on a report filed by the CID in which procedural lapses were alleged against her when she was leading the EOW of Pune.

Navtake could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.