CBSE 2025 board exams: Students may face 2-yr ban if they ignore guidelines

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The board has directed schools to educate students about rules and penalties under the revised Unfair Means (UFM) Rules. Students can face serious consequences for violation of rules

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams. The exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 18, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4, 2025.

The board has introduced stricter penalties to address misconduct during examinations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The board has directed schools to educate students about rules and penalties under the revised Unfair Means (UFM) Rules. Students can face serious consequences for violation of rules. The board has introduced stricter penalties to address misconduct during examinations. Possessing or using electronic devices like mobile phones or smartwatches at the exam center can result in the cancellation of exams for the current and following year.

According to the information provided in the notification released on Monday, the board will conduct exams covering 204 subjects for 44 lakh students this year.

