CBSE: Relief for Class 10, stress for Class 12, students say

On Wednesday, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed the Class 12 exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams in light of the rising Covid-19 cases across India. The result for Class 10 will be prepared as per an objective criterion developed by the board.

City-based students feel that the decision offers relief to Class 10 students, however, puts Class 12 students in a fix.

Roshan Agarwal, a city-based Class 12 student said that the postponement of exams may affect the preparation for competitive exams.

“There is a chance that the exams may clash with my competitive exams. Also, unlike Class 10, students have to keep revising for offline exams which divides their concentration. As the Covid cases are increasing, there is a very real possibility that the situation may not improve until May. This will cause more stress to 12th standard students,” said Agarwal.

Samruddhi Joshi, a student of Class 12 said that the decision is welcomed, but it puts the Class 12 students under tremendous stress.

“We have completed one whole year through online education which in itself was a challenge and now the exams are postponed, it has put a lot of stress on us. We have been studying for exams since the last few days. If the board exam was to get over, we would have finally got some time to relax and then start preparing for competitive exams,” said Joshi.

She added that it is becoming stressful and uncertain what will happen when the exams are conducted.

“I am trying to stay focused but like most of my classmates I am also much stressed. The exams should be cancelled rather than postponing. It is like testing our patience,” added Joshi.

Neha Sharma, a student of Class 10 noted that she is happy with the decision of the board.

“The decision is welcomed as students were under a lot of stress due to the Covid-19 situation. Also, the whole year has been a little difficult for us due to online classes but the decision to cancel final board exam is welcome,” said Sharma.