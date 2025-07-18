Centre to revise CGHS rates soon, union minister assures

The union government plans to revise Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates soon, union minister for labour and employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has assured. The revision aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided under the scheme. The assurance came during a meeting held in the national capital on Thursday between Maharashtra health minister Prakash Ambedkar and a team of senior officials and Dr Mandaviya to discuss the current condition of the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) hospitals in the state. (HT PHOTO)

The assurance came during a meeting held in the national capital on Thursday between Maharashtra health minister Prakash Ambedkar and a team of senior officials and Dr Mandaviya to discuss the current condition of the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) hospitals in the state. The meeting focused on improving healthcare services for insured workers and resolving pending issues at the earliest, read a statement released on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ambedkar requested the Centre to increase the income eligibility limit for ESIS beneficiaries from ₹21,000 to ₹30,000 per month, stating that this would allow more workers to access the scheme and help expand coverage across the state. Ambedkar also requested additional funds from the Centre to improve the quality of healthcare facilities for workers and their families. The discussions also covered ongoing construction and operational issues at ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) hospitals in Andheri, Kolhapur, and Ulhasnagar. Dr Mandaviya assured that the pending works at these locations would be completed soon, and the facilities would be made operational without delay. He said that the director-general of ESIC would be instructed to prioritise and expedite these projects.

Dr Mandaviya informed that he would personally visit the ESIS hospital in Andheri along with the state health minister. He suggested organising a comprehensive review meeting to assess all ESIC hospitals in Maharashtra. The Centre is also considering upgrading the ESIC hospital in Nashik, given the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

“This meeting will boost efforts to strengthen ESIC healthcare facilities across Maharashtra and will help ensure better medical services for insured workers,” Ambedkar said.

The meeting was also attended by health secretary Virendra Singh, ESIS commissioner Ramesh Chavan, and other senior officials.

At present, Maharashtra has 15 ESIS hospitals and 450 empanelled private hospitals, along with 134 service dispensaries that serve nearly 4.87 million insured workers and their families – amounting to approximately two crore people benefitting from the scheme.