Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area.

Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here.

Patil asked Metro officials to clear the road widening and lift the debris from the roadside. He even instructed the officials to shift the heavy vehicles’ flow on the flyover.

The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.

“The flyover helps to manage traffic heading from Deccan to western Pune. At Nal stop, 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles pass every hour during peak hours. The flyover also provides easy passage to commuters who want to go to Haveli and Mulshi taluka,” mayor Murlidhar Mohol had said during the inauguration of the flyover.

This is the first double-storeyed flyover in Pune which was conceptualised by the mayor himself when he was the standing committee chairman in 2017-18.