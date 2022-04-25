Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area.
Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here.
Patil asked Metro officials to clear the road widening and lift the debris from the roadside. He even instructed the officials to shift the heavy vehicles’ flow on the flyover.
The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.
“The flyover helps to manage traffic heading from Deccan to western Pune. At Nal stop, 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles pass every hour during peak hours. The flyover also provides easy passage to commuters who want to go to Haveli and Mulshi taluka,” mayor Murlidhar Mohol had said during the inauguration of the flyover.
This is the first double-storeyed flyover in Pune which was conceptualised by the mayor himself when he was the standing committee chairman in 2017-18.
-
Amnesty scheme on penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty introduced
The Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp, Maharashtra State office has introduced an amnesty scheme on the penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty. For the first three months, ninety per cent waiver in penalty would be extended and for the next four months, the fifty per cent concession will be granted to the amnesty seekers. The scheme is operational from April 1 to November 30 this year.
-
Unidentified persons booked for theft bid at ATM in Sangli using stolen bulldozer
A group of unidentified people was booked for trying to steal money from a private bank's ATM in Sangli district by trying to bulldoze it late on Friday night using a stolen bulldozer. The ATM that was attacked is located along Arag-Miraj road in Sangli. The crime was recorded in the CCTV fitted inside the ATM kiosk. The machine broke into pieces, and the thieves fled with the cash vault inside it.
-
Kheri KGBV incident: Probe panel likely to submit report today
Laxmi Kant Pandey had set up the panel comprising district coordinator, integrated education, Mala Srivastava, state resource group teacher Anupama Mishra, block education officers Subhash Verma and Shamsher Singh to probe the incident. He said further action would be taken after discussing the final probe report in the district level committee and approval of the district magistrate.
-
New parking lot at Pune airport may open for public by July
Pune: The newly built multi-storeyed parking lot at Lohegaon airport is expected to be operational for public use from July 2022. The Airports Authority of India has undertaken various infrastructure projects at the airport, including construction of a new terminal building. “The four-storeyed parking lot is built by AAI near the airport entry gate,” said Pune airport director, Santosh Doke.
-
Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend
A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship. The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh.
