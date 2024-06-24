Chinchwad records 112.5 mm rainfall in one hour

Pune: With 112.5 mm rainfall within an hour, the Chinchwad area on Sunday evening experienced a cloudburst condition. The sudden intense rainfall left roads flooded and water entered some houses and residential areas. Officials said Chikhali area was the most affected due to the heavy rainfall. With 112.5 mm rainfall within an hour, Chinchwad area on Sunday evening experienced a cloudburst condition. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Lohegaon, Wadgaonsheri and Shivajinagar areas have also recorded above 100 mm pre-monsoon rainfall this year.

With monsoon on revival mode, rainfall activities are again expected to increase in Pune city and a yellow alert for isolated rainfall has been issued by the India Meteorological Department. Unexpectedly, Chinchwad received intense spells within a short period on Sunday late afternoon.

As per the IMD data, the rainfall started in Chinchwad around 3.15 pm. However, it was a light category rainfall in the beginning. From 4.15 pm onwards, the rainfall activity intensified, and by 4:45, the area received 114.5 mm rainfall.

KS Hosalikar, head, climate research and services, IMD, Pune, said, “As per the terminology, today’s rainfall in Chinchwad can be classified as a cloud burst. The convective cloud caused such intense rainfall. The monsoon current is strengthening now, and an alert has also been issued.”

“Strong westerly wind from the Arabian Sea is likely to bring more rainfall to the state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

Apart from Chinchwad, some parts of rural areas like Narayangaon, Mulshi, Haveli, and NDA also received significant rainfall.