Pangarmal hooch tragedy: Prime accused arrested from Pune

After six years, the state crime investigation department (CID) has arrested Bhagyashree Govind Mokate, the then Jeur zilla parishad member, Ahmednagar district, from Pune in connection with Pangarmal hooch tragegy in 2017. While 20 people were arrested over the incident, Mokate was on the run. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, nine persons died, and 13 others suffered physical weaknesses with two paralysed and one turning blind, after consuming adulterated liquor served at a political event organised by Mokate and Mangal Mahadev Avhad, both contesting local body elections on Shiv Sena tickets, at Pangarmal village in Ahmednagar on February 12, 2017. While 20 people were arrested over the incident, Mokate was on the run.

Based on tip-off that Mokate was living in Sangvi and working as an advertising firm sales executive for a prominent builder with office at Mahalunge in Pune, police arrested her on August 27.

Mokate and Avhad, elected from their respective seats, were booked under 304, 328, 34 of the IPC and other relevant acts by MIDC Police in Ahmednagar district. The case was taken over by the CID in April 2017.

Anand Ravade, inspector, CID, said, “The accused was working in the advertising agency since last six months. Of the 20 people who were arrested, two passed away. The CID statement indicated that her anticipatory bail applications were rejected by the court, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against her by a special court, but she had failed to appear before the court.