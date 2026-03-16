Citizens flag dust pollution concerns at PCMC meeting in Punawale

​Citizens and social organisations raised concerns over rising dust pollution in parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad during a civic awareness meeting under the ‘Dust-Free Pimpri Chinchwad City’ campaign held in Punawale on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Wakad stood at 89 (moderate) on Sunday. (HT)

Residents pointed to dust from construction work, debris on roads and inadequate water sprinkling, urging the civic administration to strengthen pollution-control measures. Suggestions included regular water spraying on roads, stricter monitoring of construction sites and improved road-cleaning drives.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Wakad stood at 89 (moderate) on Sunday. However, residents said rapid construction in Wakad, Tathawade and Punawale has worsened dust pollution in recent years, with AQI crossing the 300 mark in December 2025.

Harshal Bhosale, a Wakad resident, said, “The dust in the air is spread by dozens of ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and round-the-clock construction in the booming suburbs. With project work running up to 15 hours a day, the air is thick with fine particles. Residents say the situation has deteriorated sharply in the past couple of years, with AQI crossing the ‘severe’ threshold multiple times.”

The meeting was organised at Plumeria Drive Society on Sunday as part of an initiative by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Mayor Ravi Landge said the city’s rapid development sometimes leads to dust-related issues but added that the civic administration has begun implementing measures to address the problem.

“Keeping the city clean and dust-free cannot be achieved by the municipal administration alone. Citizens, housing societies, commercial establishments and construction developers must take responsibility and cooperate with the administration,” Landge said.

He said the civic body has initiated steps such as mechanical road sweeping on major roads, regular water sprinkling, enforcement of safety nets at construction sites and better management of construction debris.

Deputy mayor Sharmila Babar urged residents to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness and protecting the environment. Leader of opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir, corporators Reshma Bhujbal and Kunal Wavhalkar, along with civic officials, attended the meeting.

A street play on environmental protection was performed by artists to spread awareness about cleanliness and the need for citizen participation in creating a dust-free city.