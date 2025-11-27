Class 8 boy ‘proposes’ girl classmate with threat notes

The Wagholi police on Wednesday received a call from a school regarding a Class 8 boy allegedly threatening a girl classmate with handwritten notes, warning her of “serious consequences” if she rejected his proposal. The incident took place at a school in Kesnand area. The boy and his relatives were called to the police station, where he was asked to submit a written apology. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said the behaviour had been ongoing for nearly a month. According to officers, the boy had developed a one-sided attraction towards the girl and allegedly slipped her four notes expressing his feelings and issuing threats. One of the notes reportedly read, “I like you. No one else should be with you. If you don’t respond, this will be your last day”.

The girl informed her parents, who approached the school administration and the latter informed the police. The boy and his relatives were called to the police station, where he was asked to submit a written apology.

“The boy’s parents are in Karnataka, and he is living with his maternal uncle. We have issued a warning to him and advised to refrain from such behaviour. No formal complaint has been registered,” a police officer said.

It is reported that the school authorities initially tried to resolve the matter internally, fearing that public disclosure of the incident could harm the institution’s reputation. However, the girl’s parents insisted on appropriate action.