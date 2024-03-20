Classes till 8 to come under local self-government primary schools in Maharashtra

PUNE: As part of the changes being made in the education sector according to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the state department of school education has decided to join all classes up to Class 8, including lower secondary classes, to local self-government primary schools in Maharashtra in a bid to empower and upgrade them, and check the dropout of students from these schools. Maharashtra department of school education has decided to join classes till 8 to local self-government primary schools to empower and upgrade them, and check student dropout. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the right of children to free and compulsory education, it is the responsibility of the state government and local bodies to provide free education to all children aged six to 14 years. As per the information shared by the state department of school education, several steps have been taken to empower and improve the quality of schools. Transportation facility will be provided for primary schools within a distance of 1 km from the child’s home, and upper primary schools within a distance of 3 km from the child’s home. As per the revised structure, the procedure for adding Class 5 to a school which has classes up to Class 4 and adding Class 8 to a school which has classes up to Class 7 has been prescribed. It has also been recommended that there should be combined schools of classes 1 to 8, 1 to 10, and 1 to 12 in the state.

State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “Approval is given for upgradation of local government schools. However, as these schools have limited financial resources, additional teachers and physical facilities required for new schools, and upgradation or addition of classes will be provided. The central government has started select ‘PM (Prime Minister) Shree’ schools in the country. In this, while choosing the schools, preference is given to government or local government schools with classes 1 to 10 or 12. Since the facilities are attached, while choosing the schools, the schools with classes 1 to 10 and 12 and the maximum number of such schools is considered important.”

“The government and local authorities will jointly undertake the responsibility to ensure that all children in the state complete their education up to class 12 by the age of 18. Government and local government schools in the state will be structured so that there is no break in the education of students till the age of 18 years. Appropriate action will be taken at the level of local self-government bodies to provide pre-primary education facilities in places not attached to schools. It has been announced to the chief executive officer of the district, zilla parishad or commissioner, municipal corporation if necessary to add higher primary and secondary classes,” Kesarkar said.

Teachers will be made available through adjustment from teachers who are currently working and possessing the required educational qualifications for that class. It is necessary to strictly follow the prescribed procedure while making the said adjustment. By protecting the salaries of teachers in the primary and secondary category according to educational qualifications, approval will be given to add the said category to the limit of basic vacancies. The state government has said that there is a possibility of increasing the number of students in schools of local self-government bodies in future by adding classes or starting new secondary classes as above.

A senior education officer on condition of anonymity said, “With the addition of classes 9 and 10 to schools, subject-wise teachers with necessary educational qualifications will be needed to teach the classes. There is a possibility that there will be a financial burden on the local self-government bodies if the teachers are appointed from newly recruited posts.”

“Therefore, class teachers will preferably be made available from among teachers holding the prescribed educational qualifications currently working within the limits of the sanctioned basic posts in the concerned district. Schools with classes 1 to 4 to add class 5 and if required, to add higher primary and secondary classes as well as classes 1 to 4. Procedures will be prescribed to add class 8 to schools with classes up to class 7 and secondary classes if required,” the officer said.