CM calls all party meeting on Maratha reservation today

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened a meeting of all political parties in Maharashtra on Monday to discuss Maratha reservation issue, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, said on Saturday. Maratha reservation has become a complex issue for the government with those agitating from the community is pressing for their inclusion in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune, Ajit Pawar said that despite multiple efforts by government and various leaders, the Maratha protestors led by Manoj Jarange has continued fast unto death at Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil in Jalna district of Marathwada.

“The government has taken all efforts to end the Jarange patil’s hunger strike. Various efforts have been made so far which include government representatives including minister Girish Mahajan and Arjun Khotkar meeting Jarange Patil. However, he has refused to end the fast. Now, the Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting on the reservation issue on Monday,” said Ajit Pawar.

At Antarwali Sarati, Jarange Patil welcomed the decision to convene an all-party meeting although he clarified that hunger strike will continue. “From today onwards, I have stopped taking water and even the medicines in order to escalate the strike. The government can take its time, but I will not break my fast until our demands are met.”

Maratha reservation has become a complex issue for the government with those agitating from the community is pressing for their inclusion in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Many in the OBCs, however, have opposed inclusion of Marathas in their category fearing that it might eat into their reservation.

The state government led by Shinde after several rounds of negotiations between Jarange Patil and the government appointed representatives last week issued a government resolution offering certificates to those Marathas in Marathwada who have records from Nizam era.

Jarange Patil, however, has rejected the government resolution, saying he will not break his fast unto death until all Marathas be given Kunbi certificates by state government. Jarange Patil has also sought action against police personnel responsible for the lathi-charge against protesters, and those cases filed against protesters be withdrawn.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar participated in a protest staged by OBC community members opposing inclusion of Marathas in the list.

“In order to intensify the fight for the rights of Kunbi/OBCs, an indefinite strike has been started at Constitution Chowk Nagpur on behalf of the All Branch Kunbi OBC Movement Committee. Visited the protest site today and extended my support for the demands made on behalf of the protest committee,” Wadettiwar said in a post on X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON