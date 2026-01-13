CM Fadnavis leads final-day rallies as parties wrap up campaigns

With Tuesday being the last day of campaigning for the civic elections, political parties have lined up rallies and roadshows across the city to make a final push and display strength in their respective wards. Fadnavis added that NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare would address the media on the final day of campaigning. (HT)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to address a public rally at Gokhale Nagar on Tuesday. BJP leader Rajesh Pande said the rally at Gokhale Nagar Chowk would mark the end of the party’s campaign. He added that the BJP would file a complaint against the Nationalist Congress Party for allegedly putting up banners across the city, despite assurances of a flex- and banner-free campaign.

NCP leader Pradip Deshmukh said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar would hold roadshows in several parts of the city, including Narhe, Dhayari, Warje, Aundh and Bopodi. He added that NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare would address the media on the final day of campaigning.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said party candidates would campaign intensively in their respective wards on Tuesday, with several planning rallies to cover their entire wards.

Given the large size of many wards, candidates across parties have planned bike rallies to reach more voters on the final day.

BJP leaders said that once campaigning ends, party workers will hold meetings with booth-level teams to prepare for polling day. “The focus will be on ensuring booths are ready early in the morning so voters can easily locate their names at polling centres,” a party leader said.