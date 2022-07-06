CNG price hiked by ₹3 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUNE The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the vehicular segment in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday.
According to company officials, MNGL has increased the CNG rates by ₹3 per kg inclusive of taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from ₹82 per kg to ₹85 per kg. The prices were hiked for the seventh time in the past few days.
MNGL said price revision is “on account of increase in input cost of domestic natural gas.” The company said, “The Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (R-LNG) is mixed to meet the shortfall of domestic natural gas availability in CNG and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) sectors. This combination has led to a significant increase in the input cost of gas being procured by MNGL. However, MNGL has decided to pass on the increased gas cost to the customers in a phased manner.”
With CNG prices increased, cab drivers and auto-rickshaw union members said it has made their business unviable.
“With the continuous rise in every category of fuel, including CNG, petrol and diesel, our business has become very unviable. We will be forced to increase the passenger tariff if prices of fuel do not come down,” said Amit Deshmukh, an auto rickshaw driver.
MNGL, however, maintained that CNG is still affordable as compared to petrol and diesel. “CNG still offers attractive savings of around 53% and 32% as compared to petrol and diesel; respectively at current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and around 33% for auto-rickshaws in Pune and adjoining areas,” said the company in a press release.
