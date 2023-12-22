close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / College student attacked in Hadapsar

College student attacked in Hadapsar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 23, 2023 06:12 AM IST

Brawl between college groups leads to assault on student in Pune. Case registered against three people. Victim assaulted with sharp weapons, bricks, and stones.

A brawl broke out between two college groups after a minor disagreement, resulting in a group of four people assaulting one youngster. The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Wednesday near Annasaheb Magar College. A case has been registered against three people at Hadapsar police station.

A case has been registered against three people at Hadapsar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case has been registered against three people at Hadapsar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Yuvraj Devraj Bhandari, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, Shewalwadi, Manjira Farm has filed a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station in this regard. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered against Tejas Nangre and two to three other persons accompanying him under IPC sections 324, 323, 504, 506.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the police, the complainant Yuvraj Bhandari and the accused are studying in the same college. Bhandari accidentally collided with Nangre due to which both of them got into a minor argument.

Due to this reason, the accused assaulted the victim on his head, hands and back with sharp weapons, bricks and stones.

Hadapsar Police are investigating the case further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out