College student attacked in Hadapsar

A brawl broke out between two college groups after a minor disagreement, resulting in a group of four people assaulting one youngster. The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Wednesday near Annasaheb Magar College. A case has been registered against three people at Hadapsar police station.

Yuvraj Devraj Bhandari, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, Shewalwadi, Manjira Farm has filed a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station in this regard. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered against Tejas Nangre and two to three other persons accompanying him under IPC sections 324, 323, 504, 506.

According to the police, the complainant Yuvraj Bhandari and the accused are studying in the same college. Bhandari accidentally collided with Nangre due to which both of them got into a minor argument.

Due to this reason, the accused assaulted the victim on his head, hands and back with sharp weapons, bricks and stones.

Hadapsar Police are investigating the case further.