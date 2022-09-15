Home / Cities / Pune News / Commissioners conduct site visit of waterlogged spots in Pune, propose action plan

Commissioners conduct site visit of waterlogged spots in Pune, propose action plan

pune news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:38 AM IST

After two hours of incessant rains brought the city to a standstill, residents criticised the municipal administration over waterlogged roads and flooding in various areas

Women and children from the slums near Mutha riverbed try to remove water that entered their homes due to rains and increased water level in the river on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Women and children from the slums near Mutha riverbed try to remove water that entered their homes due to rains and increased water level in the river on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

After two hours of incessant rains brought the city to a standstill, residents criticised the municipal administration over waterlogged roads and flooding in various areas. Taking cognisance of this, the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed all three additional commissioners to do site visits of waterlogged areas and propose an action plan.

Additional municipal commissioner Vilas Kanade said, “As instructed by the municipal commissioners we conducted site visits. We also had a meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and discussed short- and long-term plans to avoid waterlogging and flash floods. Our first plan of action is to clean debris, garbage, mud and other things due to which there is waterlogging. We will also clean culverts, pipes.”

“For long term plans, we proposed laying of stormwater lines. At some localities, the width of the stormwater lines is less and we will change that. The civic body will also identify spots where it is necessary to build culverts and allow water to flow easily from nullahs,” added Kanade.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also held protests in the city and criticised the BJP for flooding due to the past five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out