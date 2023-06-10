Commuters irked with incomplete work on Katraj-Navale Bridge stretch

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the Katraj Chowk to Navale Bridge stretch has witnessed various improvements for several years. Even though several road widening projects have taken place, commuters in the area continue to suffer inconvenience while travelling on the route. Incomplete work of service road near Navale bridge to Katraj Chowk causes traffic snarls. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The state Public Works Department (PWD) has been working on projects such as building new service roads, installing drainage lines, and widening bypass highway highways for more than three years. However, due to the lack of barricades and signage in some areas, two-wheelers and motorists are forced to travel through no entry points and take the wrong lanes.

Pushpa Chavan, a local resident said,” The majority of the stretch is now complete, but the service road near the Shivsrushti Ambegaon Pathar is still incomplete. As a result of ongoing service road maintenance, multiple lanes on both sides of the highway have been dug up. There are no barricades in many places, posing a risk to vehicle users, especially at night.”

While Atul Namekar, secretary of the Sinhagad road-Warje residents’ organisation, said, “We have been following up on this work for several years. Hopefully, the work will be completed by the end of this year. There is always a risk of travelling in a no-entry zone on the highway, and citizens should not take any chances at night.”

On the condition of anonymity, a PWD executive engineer at the site of repairs stated, “The work is in its final stages, and the remaining service roads on both sides of the bypass highway will be completed within a year.”