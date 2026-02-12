PUNE: Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure has directed the municipal administration to begin pre-monsoon works immediately and ensure their completion by April 30, citing the trend of early arrival of rains in recent years. Complete pre-monsoon work by April 30: Pune mayor

Soon after taking charge, Nagpure began reviewing key civic works and wrote to the municipal commissioner, asking the administration to immediately assess the status of pre-monsoon preparedness, including nullah cleaning, disaster management measures and riverfront development.

“The administration must gear up for pre-monsoon works without delay. For the past few years, the city has faced flood-like situations, and there have been several complaints regarding delayed or inadequate pre-monsoon works,” Nagpure said. She added that all such works should be initiated at the regional ward level and that compliance reports must be submitted periodically to the mayor’s office.

The mayor also directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to update its list of flooding hotspots and review the functioning of pumping stations. “I plan to personally visit locations that face waterlogging during the monsoon,” she said.

Nagpure further instructed the administration to convey to all agencies that road digging and cable-laying works must be planned and completed before April 30 to avoid repeated excavation during the monsoon season.

She also sought a detailed report on riverfront development and river rejuvenation works within three days. “After reviewing the reports and ground inputs, the mayor’s office will convene a meeting with the administration to discuss the progress of these works,” she said.