Comprehensive traffic management plan for Pune-Solapur highway

n a bid to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion, the Maharashtra Highway State Patrol (HSP) in collaboration with SaveLIFE Foundation has developed a comprehensive traffic management plan for the Pune-Solapur highway that aims to identify accident-prone spots, study the causes of accidents, and implement corrective measures to ensure smoother and safer travel on the approximately 250 kilometres’ stretch. Traffic congestion is most prominent in villages and junctions between Loni Kalbhor and Mohol. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the authorities, the plan will focus primarily on reducing traffic congestion which is often caused by densely populated villages, busy marketplaces, roadside eateries, and roundabouts that line the highway. To tackle these challenges, the plan includes key structural and administrative interventions with the active involvement of local self-governing bodies (Gram Panchayats and municipal councils). Traffic congestion is most prominent in villages and junctions between Loni Kalbhor and Mohol. Specific congestion-prone spots include Uruli Kanchan, Varvand, Patas, Kurkumbh, Rawanwadi, Bhigwan, Dalaj, Tembhurni, Modnimb and Mohol. These areas will be prioritised in terms of decongestion efforts.

Vikrant Deshmukh, superintendent of police for the HSP Pune division, said, “We have identified accident-prone areas on the Pune-Solapur highway. The traffic management plan provides a thorough analysis of the causes of accidents and suggests appropriate solutions. Action will be taken accordingly,”

“The plan is set for immediate implementation, with coordination already underway between the highway police and both public and private sector stakeholders. Letters and official communication has been initiated to ensure smooth collaboration with local authorities,” Deshmukh said.

This strategic approach is expected not only to ease traffic congestion but to significantly improve overall road safety for thousands of daily commuters using the Pune-Solapur highway. Aniket Jadhav, who commutes daily between Daund and Pune, said, “The traffic near Patas and Kurkumbh is a nightmare during peak hours. If the authorities can really clear the encroachments and widen the roads, it will save us a lot of time and frustration. I hope they act quickly and stick to the plan.”

Key measures proposed in the plan:

Removal of encroachments: Unauthorised structures and stalls at key intersections will be cleared to free up road space and ensure unimpeded traffic flow.

Road widening: Narrow and bottlenecked sections of the highway, particularly those running through populated areas, will be widened.

Installation of rumble strips: To control vehicle speeds and improve safety, especially near villages, rumble strips will be installed at identified points.

Enhanced lighting: Street lighting will be improved at key junctions and villages along the highway to aid visibility and reduce nighttime accidents.

Directional signage: Clear, visible, directional and informational signboards will be installed at various locations to guide commuters and avoid confusion.

Collaboration with local authorities: The plan emphasises coordination with local governing bodies to ensure effective implementation and long-term maintenance of these measures.