Conflict within Sena and NCP over Shirur seat?

As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast, political parties in Maharashtra are busy planning their candidates. However, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are allegedly at odds over the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, where both parties are claiming a seat for their own candidate. Traditionally the seat has been a stronghold for the Shiv Sena, with Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil (in pic) winning this constituency three times. (HT PHOTO)

Amol Kolhe, the seating MP from the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has already swung into election mode, holding multiple events in and around the Shirur area. However, tensions in the Maha Yuti about the seat could hamper their campaign in the constituency.

Traditionally the seat has been a stronghold for the Shiv Sena, with Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil winning this constituency three times, before losing to Kolhe in the 2019 general elections.

Also, recently Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed his stake in this constituency and challenged Kolhe that he would face defeat in the LS elections. The NCP too, have a strong presence in this constituency as the maximum MLAs in the area are from Ajit Pawar’s faction.

The recent appointment of Adhalaro Patil as president of MHADA Pune appeared to have put an end to the Shiv Sena’s claims to the seat. However, Adhalrao Patil has refuted the claims that the post of MHADA chief would mean that he would not contest the LS elections from Shirur.

“It is incorrect to imply that once I became MHADA president, I am no longer interested in contesting for the Lok Sabha elections. I would contest the Lok Sabha election from my constituency in Shirur,” Adhalaro Patil said on Sunday.