Cong workers in Sangli mull ‘Amcha Tharlay’ campaign amid discontent

Pune: Giving the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency to the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) as part of seat-sharing plan within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has left a growing sense of discontent among local Congress members and supporters. Amidst murmurs of dissatisfaction, speculation is rife of “Kolhapur pattern” being followed in the constituency considered a bastion of Congress. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole with party leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Sangli, on April 25. Amidst murmurs of dissatisfaction, speculation is rife of ‘Kolhapur pattern’ being followed in Sangli constituency considered a bastion of Congress. (PTI)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance had fielded Dhananjay Mahadik of NCP from Kolhapur. Congress leader Satej Patil openly opposed the candidature of the alliance and gave the slogan “Amcha Tharlay” (We have decided) in support of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Mandlik who eventually won the polls by over 2.70 lakh votes. Later, Congress did not take any disciplinary action against Patil.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The campaign involved forging cross-party alliances and extending support to candidates regardless of their party affiliations.

The success of the strategy in neighbouring Kolhapur has sparked discussions among Congress leaders in Sangli about its potential applicability in their own political landscape in the upcoming polls.

Supporters are pressuring senior party leaders in Sangli district to implement the “Kolhapur pattern” as Congress has not taken any action against Vishal Patil who rebelled against the party’s decision and entered the poll fray as an independent.

Though Congress was surprised when the Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of wrestler Chandarhar Patil for Sangli, it agreed for the sake of the MVA.

Congress state head Nana Patole, senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and others met local leaders to seek their support for the MVA face.

“I am also disappointed with the political developments in Sangli, but I assure you that I will clear the mess,” Patole had told the party supporters.

Prakash Pawar, political expert and former head of department of political science at Shivaji University Kolhapur, said, “‘Amcha Tharlay’ was the slogan given by Satej Patil against his political opponent, and used to settle political score against his opponent by going beyond the party lines. While Satej Patil enjoyed massive support in Kolhapur, it has to be seen whether the campaign can work for Vishal Patil in Sangli.”