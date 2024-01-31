Congress MLA Dhangekar booked for obstructing govt work

The Chatuhshringi Police on Monday booked Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravindra Dhangekar for allegedly abusing government officials and obstructing civic works. The incident was reported on Friday during the inauguration of a water tank in the Asha Nagar area, Gokhalenagar. Dhangekar arrived at the site with other Congress leaders and supporters and opted to inaugurate the facility before the official ceremony. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday as per the complaint filed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water Supply department head Nandkishor Jagtap, an FIR was registered against the Kasba Peth MLA under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to police officials, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole had organised a new water tank inauguration ceremony at the hands of guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Republic Day. However, MLA Dhangekar arrived at the site with other Congress leaders and supporters and opted to inaugurate the facility before the official ceremony.

At that time, the Congress leaders held protests against the BJP and Dhangekar was seen abusing the complainant, a video of which had gone viral on social media. Dhangekar’s act was condemned by municipal officers as well as city BJP leaders.

As per the complaint, a case has been registered at Chatuhshringi police station under IPC section 353 (Assaults or uses criminal force on any person being a public servant in the execution) and further investigation is underway.