Cops: Pandit brutally murdered by boyfriend he met over dating app
In a major breakthrough within 36 hours after the brutal murder of National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) PhD Scholar Sudharshan alias Balya Baburao Pandit, the Chatushringi Police have arrested his boyfriend identified as Raviraj Rajkumar Kshirsagar (30), who is a resident of Warje but originally a resident of Hingoli district.
Kshirsagar is an interior designer and holds a bachelor’s degree in Science.
DCP (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh said that the duo had met over a dating app and were in a love relationship for eight months. The investigation into the case led the police to Kshirsagar’s residence where his wife informed them that he had attempted suicide at his residence on February 26, 2021, at 10.30 pm and was admitted at Mai Mangeshkar hospital in Warje.
“The accused was in love with Pandit and the relationship was on for eight months. On further investigations, it was revealed that Sudarshan’s marriage had been fixed and for the past fifteen days, there was a dispute between them. Enraged over the development that Pandit would be away from him, Kshirsagar murdered him at Pashan hill at 8.30 pm on the night of February 26. The murder has been detected within 36 hours and the entire team worked tirelessly to achieve the breakthrough in the case,” Deshmukh added.
The investigating team comprised of ACP Ramesh Galande, Chaturshringi police station in-charge Anil Shewale, police inspector (crime) Dada Gaikwad, investigating officer PSI Mohandas Jadhav, Mahesh Bhosale and constabulary.
Pandit was found murdered on Pashan hill on Saturday morning. He was found lying in a trench located on Pashan hill. Kshirsagar had disrobed him and there was nothing on his body at the time the police team reached the spot.
Kshirsagar first slit opened his throat and then smashed his head with a big stone. Pandit was a resident of Sutarwadi in Pashan and was a native of Jafrabad in Jalna district. He was pursuing his PhD studies in chemistry from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).
He stayed with two others in a rented accommodation in Sutarwadi and did not go to the room on Friday night when he was murdered. Pandit’s cousin Sandeep Pandit (34) lodged an FIR with the Chatushrungi police station. He wanted to complete his PhD soon and wanted to support his family members in a good way. He belongs to a middle-class family based in Jalna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer arrested for shooting neighbour dead over common water stream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dagdusheth temple to remain closed today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll-bound PMC prioritises healthcare sector in a budget driven by schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops: Pandit brutally murdered by boyfriend he met over dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested, one on the run for killing man released from jail during decongestion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warm summer ahead for Pune in 2021, forecasts IMD report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Covid tally again on the rise, curbs extended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune extends curbs till March 14 to contain Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army cancels all-India common entrance test for soldiers after paper-leak incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCL scholar’s murder: Needle of suspicion points police to friend who met Pandit on dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCL research fellow’s body found, throat slit in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox