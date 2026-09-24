PUNE: A special court under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has granted regular bail to Sangaram Harishchandra Hulge, an accused in a case involving an alleged attempt to shoot a Chinese hotel owner at Uruli Kanchan in February 2026. Court grants bail to man in Uruli Kanchan shooting case

Special Judge HK Bhalerao passed the order on September 22, 2026, uploaded on the same day.

Hulge has been in custody since his arrest on March 25. The court noted that the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet filed.

According to the prosecution case recorded in the order, the informant had opened a Chinese hotel, Kabir, around 15 days before the incident. On February 4, around 7.30pm, three unidentified persons arrived outside the hotel on a motorcycle. One entered and asked for a bottle of soft drink and water.

The hotel owner allegedly gave him the soft drink. When he turned to get the water, he heard a noise and saw a gun in the man’s hand. The person allegedly attempted to fire, but the weapon did not discharge. The owner raised an alarm, following which the three allegedly fled towards Charwada.

The next morning, the informant found a bullet near the counter and informed police. The complaint was lodged on February 12, according to the order.

Opposing the bail application, the special public prosecutor submitted that Hulge was a resident of the informant’s neighbouring village and had allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the co-accused to cause the informant’s death.

It said the alleged weapon was recovered at his instance and that CCTV footage showed him near the spot. The informant also opposed bail, telling the court that there was a land dispute between him and one of the co-accused.

Hulge denied involvement and claimed false implication. His defence pointed to the completion of the investigation and bail granted to a co-accused.

The court noted that nothing further remained to be recovered from Hulge and that the trial was unlikely to conclude soon.

Hulge was ordered to execute a ₹55,000 personal bond with one surety. He was barred from contacting the informant or witnesses and from entering the vicinity of Uruli Kanchan police station until the trial concludes.