Covid-19 vax for high-risk population available at five PMC centres

Following the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and reports of a new sub-variant of Covid-19, known as the JN.1 strain, detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and a few other parts of the country, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities have urged the elderly population to get immunised for covid-19. The civic body has made nasal vaccine iNCOVACC available at five centres for 60-plus age groups . (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has made nasal vaccine iNCOVACC available at five centres for 60-plus age groups hoping the recent surge in Covid-19 cases is likely to improve the response to Covid-19 immunisation in the city. However, health officials witnessed a poor response to the immunisation drive.

The precautionary dose of iNCOVACC vaccine for the 60-plus age group is available at five Covid-19 vaccination centres— Kamla Nehru Hospital, Dr Dalvi Hospital, Late Annasaheb Magar Hospital, Late Jayabai Sutar Hospital and Late Draupadabai Khedekar Hospital.

A total of 500 vaccine doses have been made available at these five centres. Only citizens aged 60 years and above are eligible for the precautionary dose of the iNCOVACC vaccine (who have completed 6 months or 26 weeks after the second dose of Covishield or Covaxin), the officials clarified.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC and city immunisation officer informed that the response for Covid immunisation has been poor for the past six months.

“We have adequate stock of vaccines available, and we urge citizens to come forward and take the precautionary doses. However, immunisation for people aged between 18 years to 60 years is not available currently,” he said.

“People aged less than 60 years who want to take the precautionary dose or who need to travel have to depend on the private Covid vaccination centre (CVC),” Dighe added.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, given the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and new sub-variant, JN.1 strain Covid-19 reported in Maharashtra, the response for Covid-19 immunisation will increase.

“The viruses are known to mutate, and this will keep on happening. New variants of Covid-19 are expected to be reported. However, people in the high-risk category will always remain vulnerable irrespective of the variant. It is better to get immunized to prevent mortality and morbidity,” he said.

Ameet Dravid, infectious disease expert at Noble Hospital, said, many people have taken one or two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but this is not enough and people should take the precautionary third dose.

Since post-vaccination immunity begins to wane after six months, people in the United States started receiving booster doses every six months. Given the increase in Covid cases and the discovery of a new subvarient, all elderly and high-risk people with existing morbid conditions should receive a preventive vaccination,” he said.