CP directs operators to waive off towing charges

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, in a fresh order, has directed the towing van operators not to haul away vehicles in the absence of owners and charge them only no parking fees and waive off towing charges. The direction comes following allegations of overcharging and rude behaviour by towing staff. The police staff in towing vans are also instructed to announce violations through loudspeakers.

The top cop at a recent meet told the towing staff, associated with a private firm, to be polite to parking violators.

The police staff in towing vans are also instructed to announce violations through loudspeakers.

Fines for parking violations were ₹785 ( ₹500, including GST, and towing charge of ₹285) for two-wheelers and ₹1,071 ( ₹500, including GST, and towing charge of ₹571).