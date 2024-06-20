 CP directs operators to waive off towing charges - Hindustan Times
CP directs operators to waive off towing charges

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 21, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The top cop at a recent meet told the towing staff, associated with a private firm, to be polite to parking violators

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, in a fresh order, has directed the towing van operators not to haul away vehicles in the absence of owners and charge them only no parking fees and waive off towing charges. The direction comes following allegations of overcharging and rude behaviour by towing staff.

The police staff in towing vans are also instructed to announce violations through loudspeakers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police staff in towing vans are also instructed to announce violations through loudspeakers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The top cop at a recent meet told the towing staff, associated with a private firm, to be polite to parking violators.

The police staff in towing vans are also instructed to announce violations through loudspeakers.

Fines for parking violations were 785 ( 500, including GST, and towing charge of 285) for two-wheelers and 1,071 ( 500, including GST, and towing charge of 571).

News / Cities / Pune / CP directs operators to waive off towing charges
